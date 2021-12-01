DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Down 8.2%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $92.51 and last traded at $92.51. 73,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,438,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,161.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,947,267 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

