Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 211,936 shares.The stock last traded at $147.24 and had previously closed at $143.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.