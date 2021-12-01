Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.55

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 38533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

