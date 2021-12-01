Blossom Wealth Management Acquires 1,516 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27.

