Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,791 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Shares of V opened at $193.77 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.55 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $373.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,812,550. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

