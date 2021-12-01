CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.