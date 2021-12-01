Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 13,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,165. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.