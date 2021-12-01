Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 134.30 ($1.75). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 2,494,233 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £806.38 million and a PE ratio of 91.67.

Elementis Company Profile (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

