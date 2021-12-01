Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.18

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.18 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.74). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 127,076 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23.

Centaur Media Company Profile (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

