Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,643 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,634 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 168,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,911. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $98.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $250.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

