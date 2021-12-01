Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,647.14 ($73.78).

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 6,650 ($86.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($72.77) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 178 ($2.33) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 6,222 ($81.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £27.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,983.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,563.89. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,165 ($41.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,448.22 ($97.31).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

