BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $362.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.00.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,877 shares of company stock valued at $34,529,547 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $13.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,114. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.