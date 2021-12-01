BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $362.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.00.
BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,877 shares of company stock valued at $34,529,547 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ BGNE traded up $13.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,114. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.75.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BeiGene
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.