Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,643 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,634 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $250.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

