Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 3,112 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 229,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

