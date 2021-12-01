TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.80.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.64. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,080. TTEC has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.