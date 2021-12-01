Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after purchasing an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,273,000 after buying an additional 190,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

