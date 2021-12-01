Henry James International Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.60. The company had a trading volume of 321,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,184,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $126.13 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $345.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

