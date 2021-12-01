Henry James International Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $297.26. 19,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,847. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

