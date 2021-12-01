Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86,626.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $86,626.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00104253 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004458 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

