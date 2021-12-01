$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,633. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 21,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

