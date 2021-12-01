$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,633. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 21,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.