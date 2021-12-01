Critical Comparison: Compass (NYSE:COMP) versus AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Compass and AGM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80 AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass currently has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 138.98%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than AGM Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass and AGM Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 0.96 -$270.20 million N/A N/A AGM Group $50,000.00 4,060.38 -$1.07 million N/A N/A

AGM Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Summary

AGM Group beats Compass on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service. The company was founded by Zhen Tao Jiang and Wen Jie Tang on April 27, 2015 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

