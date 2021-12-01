Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €170.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €170.00 ($193.18) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($185.23) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €157.64 ($179.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €148.94 and its 200 day moving average is €143.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

