Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

VXRT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,296. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $903.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.