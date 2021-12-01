EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 543.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of EMCHF remained flat at $$2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. EML Payments has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

