Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Expands By 125.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the October 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE MHD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,912. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 391,318 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 89,627 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 525,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 507,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.