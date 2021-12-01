Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 33,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 230,001 shares.The stock last traded at $81.35 and had previously closed at $84.80.

The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $727.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.52.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

