Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €58.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €58.00 ($65.91) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.75 ($76.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €52.62 ($59.80) and a 52-week high of €71.44 ($81.18).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

