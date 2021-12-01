HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €60.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.44 ($86.87).

HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €57.66 ($65.52) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is €64.45 and its 200-day moving average is €70.30.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

