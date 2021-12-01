CyberMiles Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $618,588.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.35 or 0.00365185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,403.50 or 0.98256356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00037032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00047788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001963 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

