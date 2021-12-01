Hiblocks Reaches Market Cap of $37.92 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $37.92 million and approximately $54,554.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.14 or 0.07985226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,394.67 or 0.99952918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

