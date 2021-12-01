iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,772,733 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.