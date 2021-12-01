Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,787. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.