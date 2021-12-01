Summit X LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

