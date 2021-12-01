Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,166,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $812.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $797.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $807.02. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 170.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,748. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.