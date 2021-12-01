Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $112.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.68.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $108.06. 131,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,779. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.