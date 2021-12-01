Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

