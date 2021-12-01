Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

