UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $345.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.