UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,453.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 151,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

