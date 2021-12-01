Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.63 and a 200-day moving average of $174.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

