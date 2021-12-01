Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,740,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $641.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

