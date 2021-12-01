UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 1,654 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.63 and a 200-day moving average of $174.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

