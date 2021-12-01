Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. 972,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,663. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.