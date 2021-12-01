Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

ENB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 363,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 70.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 63.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

