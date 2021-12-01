Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $342,960.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00239569 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.