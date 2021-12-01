ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to post sales of $58.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $213.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $283.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

ANIP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,252. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $534.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

