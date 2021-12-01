eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $37.49 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.14 or 0.07985226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,394.67 or 0.99952918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,911,735,923,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

