Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $6.76 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $50,393.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.76 or 0.00011563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.14 or 0.07985226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,394.67 or 0.99952918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

