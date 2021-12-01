Define (DFA) Price Reaches $2.34

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Define has a market capitalization of $121.86 million and approximately $20.77 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Define has traded up 29% against the dollar. One Define coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.14 or 0.07985226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,394.67 or 0.99952918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,083,333 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

