Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. 841,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

